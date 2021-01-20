News4Jax girls basketball Super 6: Raines moves to the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season with the exception of a break for the holidays. Records are through Jan. 19 games.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (2) Raines (16-4), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Flagler Palm Coast, Hawthorne, Jackson, Lake Mary, Parker, Ribault (twice), Sandalwood, Valdosta.

Why they’re here: Coach Julius Paden’s squad rises to No. 1 on the strength of a nine-game winning streak. That stretch included a tough-as-nails, 55-52 comeback win over rival Ribault to win the Gateway Conference title last week. As mentioned in our last Super 6, Raines has been airtight locally. All four losses have been to high quality out of area teams.

2. (1) Oakleaf (16-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Flagler Palm Coast, Jackson, Mandarin, Nease, Orange Park (twice), Ponte Vedra.

Why they’re here: The Knights’ unbeaten streak ended with a 51-47 loss to a high quality Hawthorne team on Jan. 18. But sandwiched around that loss were solid wins over Flagler Palm Coast (66-52) and Nease (82-77). Not much to penalize the Knights for. G Taliah Scott (22.3 ppg), wing Fantasia James (17.4 ppg) and G Kaylah Turner (15.6 ppg) continue to drive the Knights. There’s a big one ahead on Jan. 26, a home game against Jasmyne Roberts and Bishop Kenny.

3. (3) Ribault (14-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Colonial, Dr. Phillips, Fletcher, Jackson, Legacy Early College, Mandarin, Parker.

Why they’re here: A 2-1 week since our last Super 6 for the Trojans, who just ran out of gas against Raines in the Gateway title game. Ribault also knocked off previously ranked Jackson (59-34) in a rout in the conference semis. Only two local losses for coach Dorian Stevens’ squad, both to No. 1 Raines. This recent showing was far better for the Trojans than a 62-49 loss in mid-December.

4. (4) Nease (15-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Gateway, Lake Mary, Oak Ridge, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Augustine, Spruce Creek.

Why they’re here: The Panthers have stumbled as of late, losing games to Spruce Creek, Bishop Kenny and previous No. 1 Oakleaf (82-77) this month. They clubbed Menendez (58-13) and Matanzas (69-15) since our last Super 6. G Sydney Gomes (21.6 ppg) is among the area’s top scorers. She’s got a season high of 35, that coming in an OT win over St. Augustine.

5. (5) St. Augustine (16-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, New Smyrna Beach, Ocala West Port, Ponte Vedra.

Why they’re here: A 2-0 week since our last Super 6 for the Yellow Jackets, who thumped both Menendez (67-35) and Middleburg (68-32). Not much left in terms of competition on the schedule for St. Augustine. A regular season finale against a 17-1 Fletcher looks better on paper than it will be. G Kyra Stauble (13.2 ppg) and F Janiyah Jackson (13.1 ppg, 14.2 rpg) lead the Yellow Jackets.

6. (NR) Bartram Trail (12-6, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Flagler Palm Coast, Orange Park, Providence, University Christian.

Why they’re here: A very tough call at the final Super 6 spot this week. I’ve got the Bears in at No. 6 over Bishop Kenny this week. Bartram is 6-2 over the past month, with wins over FPC, Kenny and OP in that stretch. Kenny is 4-5 over that same stretch, albeit against much more challenging competition. Flip a coin. Bartram has won five straight since a 36-30 loss to St. Augustine on Dec. 30. G Angel Roman (11.8 ppg), wing Aja Pollard (11.6 ppg) and C Dyllan Hanna (10.3 ppg) lead the Bears.

Dropped out: Jackson (10-4, Class 3A).

Others: Bishop Kenny (12-8), Class 4A; Bishop Snyder (16-5, Class 3A); Columbia (11-3, Class 6A); Episcopal (10-4, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (10-6, Class 8A); Fleming Island (7-3, Class 6A); Fletcher (17-1, Class 6A); Jackson (10-4, Class 3A); Mandarin (12-6, Class 7A); North Florida Educational (7-0, Class 2A); Parker (6-7, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (10-5, Class 5A); St. Joseph (17-0, Class 3A).