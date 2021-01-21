News4Jax boys basketball Super 6: Familiar team at No. 1 in this week’s rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season with the exception of a two-week break for the holidays. Records are through Jan. 20 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (2) Jackson (10-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Lee, North Florida Educational, Paxon, Potter’s House, Santa Fe Catholic, Westside.

Why they’re here: Only one game since our last Super 6, a 71-42 rout of Ribault last Thursday night. The Tigers are on the road Friday and Saturday, with Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy and Orlando Christian Prep those two days, respectively. The Tigers’ head-to-head win over Snyder (54-42) on Jan. 12 gives them the nod at No. 1 this week over the Cardinals and puts Jackson back in the top spot after a two-week break.

2. (3) Bishop Snyder (13-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Daytona Beach Mainland, Episcopal, Greater Atlanta Christian, Impact Christian, Mandarin, North Florida Educational, Potter’s House Christian, Providence, Sagemont.

Why they’re here: Very solid week of work for the Cardinals, who went 3-0 since our last Super 6, including a 42-39 win last Friday night over previous No. 1 Providence. They also knocked off Mainland (67-55) and White (56-46) in that span. Coach Russell Powell’s squad is on a roll as they enter a tough closing stretch of games.

3. (1) Providence (15-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Carrollwood Day, Christ Church Episcopal (SC), Episcopal, Impact Christian, Ocala Forest, Orlando Evans, Ponte Vedra, Santa Fe, Seacoast Christian, Seffner Christian, Viera.

Why they’re here: Only one game since our last Super 6, a 42-39 loss to No. 2 Bishop Snyder that ended an eight-game winning streak and the Stallions’ two-week stay at No. 1. A solid, all-local finish for the Stallions, starting with a Friday home game against No. 5 Bolles.

4. (4) Episcopal (16-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fletcher, New Smyrna Beach, Paxon, Seacoast Christian, West Nassau, Wolfson.

Why they’re here: The Eagles are still surging. Episcopal stretched its winning streak to nine games with a 3-0 mark since last week, knocking off Christ’s Church (61-49), Yulee (65-34) and Baldwin (73-53). They’ve got some tough local games ahead, with Bishop Kenny visiting Friday and Bolles coming over on Jan. 29. The Eagles’ sharp-shooting squad as already knocked off both of those teams this season.

5. (6) Bolles (12-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Mandarin, Orange Park (twice), St. Joseph, West Nassau.

Why they’re here: Solid week for the Bulldogs, who topped Bishop Kenny (59-46), Baker County (75-37) and Fleming Island (65-44) since our last Super 6. They swap places with Ponte Vedra this week. And the Bulldogs end this week with two challenging opponents, a home game Thursday night against University Christian and a game on the road against No. 3 Providence on Friday. G Bobby Crouch is close to the 20 ppg scoring mark (19.6) and also leads Bolles in both rebounds (6.7 pg) and assists (7.1) pg).

6. (5) Ponte Vedra (16-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Orange Park, Nease, St. Joseph.

Why they’re here: A 2-0 week for the Sharks since our last check in. They walloped Ridgeview (74-38) and then choked the offense out of Bartram Trail (42-20). A home game on Friday against Westside should be a nice test, but Ponte Vedra’s finishing three games of the regular season are the tough ones, at Bishop Kenny (Jan. 29), at Episcopal (Feb. 2) and home against Nease (Feb. 5).

Others: Bartram Trail (9-9, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (9-5, Class 4A); First Coast (9-4, Class 6A); Fleming Island (11-7, Class 6A); Fletcher (9-7, Class 6A); Impact Christian (8-6, Class 2A); Lee (11-5, Class 5A); Nease (12-4, Class 7A); North Florida Educational Institute (8-9, Class 2A); Orange Park (11-6, Class 5A); Palatka (11-4, Class 4A); Parker (10-2, Class 5A); Paxon (12-5, Class 5A); St. Joseph (11-6, Class 3A); Seacoast Christian (10-8, Class 2A); University Christian (8-8, Class 2A); Westside (8-6, Class 5A); West Nassau (9-11, Class 4A); Wolfson (10-6, Class 4A).