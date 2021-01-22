Doug Marrone finds new job: Alabama’s offensive line coach

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone directs his players against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

It didn’t take Doug Marrone long to get a new gig. He’s gone where a lot of high-profile coaches go when looking for a place to re-direct their career: Alabama.

Marrone has been hired by Nick Saban as the offensive line coach of the defending national champions. The move was first reported by Matt Zenit of al.com.

Source: Alabama is hiring Doug Marrone as offensive line coach.



Is already now in town in Tuscaloosa.



Comes to Alabama after four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2021

Marrone has plenty of experience coaching in the college ranks. Remember, he was the head coach at Syracuse from 2009-2012 before becoming the head coach in Buffalo. From there, he joined the Jaguars’ staff as offensive line coach, eventually being promoted to head coach in 2017. In his previous stops in college, Marrone has been an offensive line coach for the Coast Guard, Northeastern, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Tennessee.