West Nassau leads way again as area teams rake in competitive cheer titles

Members of the West Nassau competitive cheerleading team celebrate after winning a state championship on Friday.

One more year, one more competitive cheerleading state championship for West Nassau.

The Warriors had quite a bit of local company, too, with five other area teams bringing home championships.

That number is the most ever in a season for area teams. In 2015, five area schools won titles.

West Nassau won its seventh consecutive state title on Friday to lead a wave of success for area teams at the state tournament. In addition to West Nassau’s win in the Class 1A non-tumbling medium division, Providence (small division), Bishop Snyder (small non-tumbling), Baldwin (large non-tumbling) and St. Augustine (small coed) brought home championships on Friday.

A day later, Bartram Trail brought home a championship in the Class 2A large division.

Outside of West Nassau, Baldwin’s title was its fourth, Bartram’s was its fifth and Bishop Snyder was its fifth.

Friday’s competitive cheer team scores

Small division (area teams in bold)

Providence, 79.5; Coral Springs Charter, 78.8; Baker County, 70.9; Windermere Prep, 70.

Medium division

Bishop Moore, 80.2; Durant, 75.35; Ponte Vedra, 73.15.

Small division, non-tumbling

Bishop Snyder, 89.5; Ridgeview, 83.2; Lakeland Christian, 79.4; Trinity Christian, 78.3; Lake Wales, 76.5.

Medium division, non-tumbling

West Nassau, 96.3; Foundation Academy, 82.6; Springstead, 78.4; Stanton, 71.1; Pompano Beach, 70.2

Large division, non-tumbling

Baldwin, 86.3; Tampa Catholic, 85.7; Kings Academy, 84.3; Robinson, 76.9; University Christian, 72.7; Lake Highland Prep, 66.2

Extra large division, non-tumbling

Immaculata-LaSalle, 83.8; Monsignor Pace, 73.1; Parker, 71.6

Small coed

St. Augustine, 67.3; Anclote, 62.40

Saturday’s competitive cheer team scores

Class 2A

Small division

Strawberry Crest, 80.2; Chiles, 78.55; Plant City, 77.95; Nease, 71.8; Oviedo, 70.8; Windermere, 69.2; Monarch, 65.9; Boone, 65.6

Large division

Bartram Trail, 81.5; Hagerty, 74.9; Steinbrenner, 72.2; West Orange, 70.85; Newsome, 67.2

Large division, coed

Bartow, 89.2; Clay, 85.95; Fleming Island, 82.2

Area competitive cheerleading state champions

Year: School (division)

2021: Bartram Trail (LV); St. Augustine (SVC); Baldwin (LNT); West Nassau (MNT); Bishop Snyder (SNT); Providence (SV)

2020: Bartram Trail (LV); Bishop Snyder (SNT); West Nassau (MNT); Baldwin (LNT)

2019: Fleming Island (LVC); West Nassau (MNT); Baldwin (XLNT)

2018: West Nassau (MNT); Creekside (MV); Clay (LVC); Bishop Snyder (LNT)

2017: Bartram Trail (LV); Middleburg (SVC); West Nassau (MNT); Baldwin (XLNT)

2016: Clay (SVC); West Nassau (SNT)

2015: Baker County (SV); Middleburg (SVC); West Nassau (SNT); Menendez (LNT); Bartram Trail (XLV)

2014: Fleming Island (SVC); Clay (LVC)

2013: Fleming Island (SVC); West Nassau (SNT); Providence (XLV)

2012: West Nassau (SNT)

2011: Baker County (SV), West Nassau (SNT)

2008: Bartram Trail (AGXL)

Division abbreviations

SV: Small Varsity; SVC: Small Varsity Coed; SNT: Small Non-Tumbling; MV: Medium Varsity; LV: Large Varsity; LVC: Large Varsity Coed; LNT: Large Non-Tumbling; AGXL: All-Girl Extra Large; NT: Non-Tumbling; XLV: Extra Large Varsity