Bulldogs open with Clemson, end with Georgia Tech in 2021 football schedule

Georgia will open up its season against Clemson and wrap things up with rival Georgia Tech as things get somewhat back to normal on the football field in 2021.
The Bulldogs face Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, one of two neutral site games for Georgia. The Bulldogs face rival Florida in their annual showdown in Jacksonville on Oct. 30. The Gators’ schedule can be found here.
It’s a shift back to an eight-game SEC schedule after league teams played only conference games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs face Georgia Tech in their regular season finale in Athens.
The Bulldogs finished 8-2 last season, losing to Florida (44-28) and Alabama (41-24). Georgia knocked off Cincinnati 24-21 in the Peach Bowl.
Times will be announced later.
Georgia 2021 football schedule
Sept. 4 vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)
Sept. 11 vs. UAB
Sept. 18 vs. South Carolina
Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 2 vs. Arkansas
Oct. 9 at Auburn
Oct. 16 vs. Kentucky
Oct. 23 BYE
Oct. 30 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 6 vs. Missouri
Nov. 13 at Tennessee
Nov. 20 vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech