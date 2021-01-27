Bulldogs open with Clemson, end with Georgia Tech in 2021 football schedule

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and another coach celebrate a Georgia field goal to beat Cincinnati during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia won 24-21. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia will open up its season against Clemson and wrap things up with rival Georgia Tech as things get somewhat back to normal on the football field in 2021.

The Bulldogs face Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, one of two neutral site games for Georgia. The Bulldogs face rival Florida in their annual showdown in Jacksonville on Oct. 30. The Gators’ schedule can be found here.

It’s a shift back to an eight-game SEC schedule after league teams played only conference games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs face Georgia Tech in their regular season finale in Athens.

The Bulldogs finished 8-2 last season, losing to Florida (44-28) and Alabama (41-24). Georgia knocked off Cincinnati 24-21 in the Peach Bowl.

Times will be announced later.

Georgia 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)

Sept. 11 vs. UAB

Sept. 18 vs. South Carolina

Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 vs. Arkansas

Oct. 9 at Auburn

Oct. 16 vs. Kentucky

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 6 vs. Missouri

Nov. 13 at Tennessee

Nov. 20 vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech