Icemen ownership group will be part of new ECHL franchise in Savannah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three members of the Jacksonville Icemen’s ownership group will have a hand in a the ECHL’s newest franchise in Savannah.

The league announced that the Savannah Professional Hockey Team will begin play in the ECHL in 2022-23 season. The team will play in the new Savannah Arena.

Icemen owner Andy Kaufmann, team president Bob Ohrablo and executive vice president Scott Einhorn will serve in various capacities with Savannah’s new ECHL entry.

Savannah’s team is owned by Roo Hockey, LLC, a division of Jacksonville-based Zawyer Sports. Kauffman is the managing partner of both. That company also owns the Icemen and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in minor league baseball.

Kauffman will serve as the team’s alternate governor. Ohrablo will be the Savannah franchise’s governor and Einhorn as the executive vice president.

Kauffman purchased the Icemen in 2018 and has added a number of local investors to the franchise, including the likes of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, baseball player Daniel Murphy and former football star Tim Tebow.