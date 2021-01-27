News4Jax girls basketball Super 6: Raines still on top; Bishop Kenny jumps back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season with the exception of a break for the holidays. Records are through Jan. 26 games. Here’s a link to the schedules for all of the state’s district tournaments, which begin next week.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (1) Raines (18-4), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Flagler Palm Coast, Florida A&M, Hawthorne, Jackson, Lake Mary, Parker, Ribault (twice), Sandalwood, Valdosta.

Why they’re here: Another week at the top spot for the Vikings, who went 2-0 with victories over Tallahassee’s Florida A&M (68-56) and Orange Park (67-37) since our last Super 6. The Vikings get a first-round bye in next week’s district tournament and will face the winner of the Fernandina Beach-White game on Feb. 3. Expect a third meeting of the season against rival Ribault on Feb. 5 for the District 3-4A title. The Vikings have won 11 straight games, with all four of their losses coming to out of area teams.

2. (3) Ribault (15-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Colonial, Dr. Phillips, Fletcher, Jackson, Legacy Early College, Mandarin, Parker.

Why they’re here: Not much activity since our last check in, only a 75-12 blowout of Paxon for the Trojans. Ribault opens the District 3-4A tournament up against Yulee on Feb. 2. It would be a massive upset if we don’t see Raines-Ribault III in the district final on Feb. 5.

3. (2) Oakleaf (17-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Flagler Palm Coast, Jackson, Mandarin, Nease, Orange Park (twice), Parker, Ponte Vedra.

Why they’re here: The Knights went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a grind-it-out, 39-33 win over Parker, and a 54-40 loss to a full-strength Bishop Kenny squad. The Knights beat Kenny by 20 earlier in the season when the Crusaders were without G Jasmyne Roberts. Oakleaf has three tough games to finish before the District 1-7A tournament, starting with a Wednesday game against Jackson. The Knights also face University Christian on Thursday and travel to Columbia on Friday. They are seeded No. 1 in the 1-7A tourney next week and will likely face Nease or Bartram Trail in the Feb. 5 final. G Taliah Scott (21.5 ppg), wing Fantasia James (16.9 ppg) and G Kaylah Turner (14.9 ppg) lead Knights.

4. (NR) Bishop Kenny (14-9, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Moore, Episcopal, Hawthorne, Nease, Oakleaf, University Christian.

Why they’re here: A nine-loss team jumping in to the Super 6, what gives? Five losses have come to very strong out of area teams. The Crusaders lost a pair of games to local teams when star G Jasmyne Roberts was out and atoned for one of those defeats (to Oakleaf) when she was back. The Crusaders have played the most challenging schedule in the area, according to MaxPreps. They’re the No. 1 seed for the District 4-4A tournament next week and should win each game there in running clock fashion. Then, the real test begins. Region 1-4A in girls basketball is a monster, with Raines, Ribault and Kenny all in the same region. Only one of those teams can reach the state semifinal.

5. (5) St. Augustine (20-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Ocala West Port, Ponte Vedra.

Why they’re here: Excellent week for the Yellow Jackets. They crushed Palatka (57-19), White (97-17) and Matanzas (61-22) in games that weren’t even competitive. But St. Augustine had its best win of the season in a 58-52 win over Nease, a team that was responsible for the Yellow Jackets’ lone loss of the year. St. Augustine hasn’t had a difficult schedule this season and I hesitated to move them any higher for that reason alone. They should coast into next week’s District 4-5A tournament on a 16-game winning streak after it faces Fletcher on Friday. But that win over Nease was very good. It will be a surprise if St. Augustine doesn’t win its games in the district tournament by 25 points or more, unless Ponte Vedra can slow it down. G Kyra Stauble (13.6 ppg) and F Janiyah Jackson (14.2 ppg, 14.7 rpg) continue to power the Yellow Jackets.

(tie) 6. (6) Bartram Trail (12-6, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Flagler Palm Coast, Orange Park, Providence, University Christian.

Why they’re here: The Bears have been off since their last game, a 53-33 blowout of rival Creekside on Jan. 15. They’re back in action on Wednesday night against Episcopal. The Bears have a tough haul in the District 1-7A tournament next week. They open against Sandalwood but would face second-seeded Nease in the district semis, and potentially Oakleaf in the district final. G Angel Roman (11.8 ppg), wing Aja Pollard (11.6 ppg) and C Dyllan Hanna (10.3 ppg) lead the Bears.

(tie) 6. (4) Nease (17-5, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Columbia (twice), Fleming Island, Gateway, Lake Mary, Oak Ridge, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Augustine, Spruce Creek.

Why they’re here: A 2-1 week since our last Super 6 for the Panthers. They topped Fleming (65-52) and Columbia (62-49), and dropped a 58-52 game to St. Augustine. Feel like a broken record, but G Sydney Gomes remains on a roll. She’s reached double figures in scoring in all 22 games for the Panthers. The District 1-7A tournament is a tough trek for Nease. The second-seeded Panthers likely have to get through both Bartram Trail and Oakleaf to win the title.

Others: Bishop Snyder (16-5, Class 3A); Columbia (12-4, Class 6A); Episcopal (10-5, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (12-7, Class 8A); Fleming Island (8-5, Class 6A); Fletcher (17-2, Class 6A); Jackson (10-5, Class 3A); Mandarin (13-6, Class 7A); North Florida Educational (7-1, Class 2A); Parker (8-8, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (13-5, Class 5A); St. Joseph (17-0, Class 3A).