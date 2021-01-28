News4Jax boys basketball Super 6: Ponte Vedra moves up, but top teams hold steady

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season with the exception of a two-week break for the holidays. Records are through Jan. 27 games.

News4Jax boys hoops Super 6

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (1) Jackson (12-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Lee, North Florida Educational, Paxon, Potter’s House, Santa Fe Catholic, Victory Rock Prep, Westside.

Why they’re here: The Tigers went 2-1 since our last Super 6, a 63-60 win over Sarasota’s Victory Rock Prep and 69-36 blowout of White in the Gateway tournament. The one loss was a rough one, a 73-43 blowout by nationally ranked and unbeaten Orlando Christian Prep. That margin of defeat is tough to look at, but OCP is always a monster and state championship contender in Class 2A. The Tigers face Lee in the conference semifinals on Thursday night and should advance to Friday’s final at home against either Paxon or First Coast at 6 p.m. Jackson won back-to-back Gateway titles in 2018-19, but was upset in the second round by Parker last season.

2. (2) Bishop Snyder (15-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Daytona Beach Mainland, Episcopal, Greater Atlanta Christian, Impact Christian, Mandarin, North Florida Educational, Potter’s House Christian, Providence, Sagemont, Seacoast Christian.

Why they’re here: A 2-1 week for the Cardinals, who dropped a 53-48 game to Central Florida Christian Academy but rebounded for easy wins over Atlantic Coast (51-36) and Seacoast (72-49). Snyder wraps up the week with games against Santa Fe and Lake Highland Prep. Next week is far more challenging, with games at home against a 25-win team out of North Carolina (Word of God Christian) on Tuesday, a Deebo Coleman-powered West Nassau on Thursday and an always tough Paxon squad on Feb. 6.

3. (3) Providence (17-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Carrollwood Day, Christ Church Episcopal (SC), Episcopal, Impact Christian, Ocala Forest, Orlando Evans, Ponte Vedra, Santa Fe, Seacoast Christian, Seffner Christian, Viera.

Why they’re here: A 2-0 mark since our last Super 6, a 64-42 win over Trinity Christian and a tough 46-44 win over Bolles last Friday. J. Lee Repass grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in at the buzzer for the Stallions victory. Four regular season games remain for Providence, with Seacoast (Thursday), University Christian (Friday), Westside (Feb. 2) and North Florida Educational (Feb. 4) on tap. Then, the most rugged district tournament in the Class 3A awaits. In MaxPreps’ 3A rankings, Providence, Jackson and Snyder are ranked Nos. 3, 4, 5, respectively. Episcopal is 14th.

4. (6) Ponte Vedra (18-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Orange Park, Nease, St. Joseph.

Why they’re here: A 2-0 week for the Sharks, including a 65-64 slugfest in OT against Westside last Friday. They also topped Menendez handily (71-53) and have won four straight. The closing stretch is going to be a challenge though. They’ve got a very good Bishop Kenny team on the road Friday, followed by Episcopal (Tuesday) and rival Nease (Feb. 5). The Panthers handed Ponte Vedra one of its two losses this season.

4. (4) Episcopal (16-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fletcher, New Smyrna Beach, Paxon, Seacoast Christian, West Nassau, Wolfson.

Why they’re here: Episcopal’s nine-game winning streak came to an end in a tough 56-55 game to Bishop Kenny last Friday. Those teams have split this season in games that were decided by a combined five points. Not much reason to penalize the Eagles for. Kenny can beat just about every area team on a given night. Episcopal has got another tough one on Friday, a showdown against Bolles.

6. (5) Bolles (15-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Impact Christian, Mandarin, Orange Park (twice), St. Joseph, West Nassau.

Why they’re here: A 2-1 week for the Bulldogs. Bolles dropped a 46-44 heartbreaker at the buzzer to Providence last Friday and returned to knock off Clay (62-49) and Impact Christian (64-54) this week. The Bulldogs close with a tough four pack of games, including at Episcopal on Friday. Next week, it’s three on the road, with games at Seacoast (Monday), First Coast (Tuesday) and the annual finale against Bishop Kenny (Feb. 5).

Others: Bishop Kenny (11-6, Class 4A); Flagler Palm Coast (9-4, Class 7A); Fleming Island (13-8, Class 6A); First Coast (10-4, Class 6A); Fletcher (12-8, Class 6A); Impact Christian (10-7, Class 2A); Lee (13-7, Class 5A); Nease (14-4, Class 7A); Orange Park (12-7, Class 5A); Palatka (12-5, Class 4A); Parker (11-4, Class 5A); Paxon (15-5, Class 5A); St. Joseph (15-6, Class 3A); Seacoast Christian (11-9, Class 2A); University Christian (11-10, Class 2A); West Nassau (11-11, Class 4A); Westside (10-8, Class 5A); Wolfson (11-7, Class 4A).