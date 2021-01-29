River Run training tips: It sounds simple, but make sure your gear is the right fit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each week leading up to the Gate River Run on March 20, H2 Health will provide tips for runners. This is the second of nine segments.

John Kovacs, the vice president of sales at H2 Health, said it’s one of the most common and even overlooked elements of running — finding the right shoes. The wrong fit can cause all types of problems, from foot and ankle issues, to back pain.

“Make sure you’ve got the right running shoes. Make sure [your] gear, that’s probably most often the thing that causes the most discomfort,” he said. “We see a lot of plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, just from wearing the wrong running shoes.”