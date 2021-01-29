River Run training tips: Pay attention to those hamstrings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each week leading up to the Gate River Run on March 20, H2 Health will provide tips for runners. This is the first of nine segments.

John Kovacs, the vice president of sales at H2 Health, said that as runners begin to build up to the run there are simple things to help prevent injuries and loosen muscles.

A must-do for runners — stretch. Your hamstrings will thank you on the morning of March 20 and going up the Green Monster.

“A hamstring strain can really develop into a long-term injury. Get those things assessed before it’s too late,” he said. “Stretching is usually more important afterwards. If you imagine, that musculature is going to shorten with exercise so you want to keep it long. … It’s so much more important to elongate that musculature before you go to bed because, as you can imagine, you’re going to wake up and it’s just going to be tight and have a higher opportunity for pulling a muscle or sprain or strain.”