Gators Breakdown: TE Arik Gilbert transferring to Florida

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 21: Arik Gilbert #2 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 27-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2020 offense sets all kids of records due in large part to TE Kyle Pitts. Well, Florida may have found their next Kyle Pitts in the form of LSU, former five-star, Arik Gilbert.

David Waters gives his instant reaction to Gilbert transferring to Florida.

