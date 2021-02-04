Gators Breakdown: National Signing Day 2021 Review

There was no movement from the Early Signing Period in December on the class of 2021. While the Gators were successful in hitting the transfer portal, the 2021 class lags behind in hauling top high school football stars.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) discuss plenty of topics for the class of 2021.

Topics include:

Class Ranking

Terrion Arnold’s recruitment

State of Florida recruiting

Florida’s success in the transfer portal

