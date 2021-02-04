41ºF

Gators Breakdown: National Signing Day 2021 Review

Florida finishes with lowest recruiting ranking since Dan Mullen’s first cycle

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Recruiting
There was no movement from the Early Signing Period in December on the class of 2021. While the Gators were successful in hitting the transfer portal, the 2021 class lags behind in hauling top high school football stars.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) discuss plenty of topics for the class of 2021.

Topics include:

  • Class Ranking
  • Terrion Arnold’s recruitment
  • State of Florida recruiting
  • Florida’s success in the transfer portal

