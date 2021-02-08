Bragging rights on the line again for Guns N’ Hoses hockey match on Feb. 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s always a good, even series, but this year’s Guns N’ Hoses hockey match has a bit more on the line.

It’s a tiebreaker.

The annual charity game between Jacksonville police — the Guns — and firefighters — the Hoses — is scheduled for Feb. 20 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Area.

The charity match will be held at 3 p.m., followed by the Icemen hosting the Tulsa Oilers at 7 p.m. One ticket will grant access to both games. A total of 25% of each ticket will be donated to the Jacksonville Fire Fighters Charity and the FOP Foundation.

“This year especially is very special to us, the work that our police, fire, first responders have done, military have done, over a very difficult year for everyone. And we really want everyone to come out to the arena and celebrate these guys,” said Jacksonville Icemen team president Bob Ohrablo. “They’ll do what they do each and every day and that is put it all out on the ice.”

Ad

The 2021 match has a bit higher stakes than usual for several reasons. Since the match benefits charity and the coronavirus pandemic has affected donations, this is a big chance to boost donations to both the police and firefighter causes. It’s also a shot for bragging rights.

The police won the 2019 game, 3-2, tying the all-time series at 3-all. So, this year’s game will break a very important tie.

“Between the [Fraternal Order of Police] and us, this pandemic has definitely hurt our fundraising events, which again blends out. I know all of our money goes back out into the nonprofit world,” said Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

“Again, this is a good opportunity for members of the community to come out, support these nonprofits, support the Icemen, support your police and fire, and help us get out of this hole that we’re in and try to get back to normal.”

Ad

Ticket information can be found here.