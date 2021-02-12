Girls basketball playoffs: Bishop Kenny edges Raines in OT thriller

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area girls basketball teams won their playoff openers and punched their ticket to the second round of the postseason on Thursday night.
Bishop Kenny’s 60-55 overtime win over rival Raines headlined the opening round games. The Vikings erased a 17-point second half deficit, getting the final two buckets from Selah Reddick and Jamicia Davis in the game’s final 90 seconds to send it into the extra period tied at 52-all. But reigning News4Jax player of the year Jasmyne Roberts scored all eight Crusaders points in OT and Kenny’s defense clamped down on Raines to advance.
The Crusaders (18-9) knocked off Raines in the regional final a season ago to reach the state semifinals. Next up is Ribault (18-4), which turned a one-point game late in the opening half into a 56-38 win over Bolles. Raines was No. 1 in the final News4Jax Super 6 poll. Ribault is ranked No. 2.
Other winners on Thursday night included Oakleaf edging Lake Mary (66-63) for its first playoff win since 2016. Ponte Vedra ended Parker’s season with a 54-44 win to get another shot at St. Augustine. The Yellow Jackets routed Lee 51-17.
In its first playoff game since 2012, Jackson trounced Maclay 65-18. And in Region 1-2A, North Florida Educational topped St. Johns Country Day 47-27 to move in to a second-round game (and district championship game rematch) against University Christian.
Both UC and St. Joseph had first-round byes.
Regional quarterfinals
Thursday’s’ results
Region 1-7A
Oakleaf 66, Lake Mary 63
Spruce Creek 67, Nease 63
Region 1-6A
Navarre 71, Columbia 42
Daytona Beach Mainland 68, First Coast 56
Apopka Wekiva 72, Atlantic Coast 20
Region 1-5A
Ponte Vedra 54, Parker 44
St. Augustine 51, Lee 17
Region 1-4A
Ribault 56, Bolles 38
Bishop Kenny 60, Raines 55 (OT)
Region 1-3A
Florida State University High 59, Episcopal 29
Jackson 65, Maclay 18
St. Joseph, bye
Region 1-2A
North Florida Educational 47, St. Johns Country Day 27
University Christian, bye
Regional semifinals
Feb. 16, all games at 7 p.m.
Region 1-7A
Oakleaf (22-2) at Spruce Creek (18-5)
Region 1-5A
Ponte Vedra (16-6) at St. Augustine (24-1)
Region 1-4A
Ribault (18-4) at Bishop Kenny (18-9)
Region 1-3A
Florida State University High (14-2) at Jackson (13-5)
St. Joseph (20-0) at Master’s Academy (15-7)
Region 1-2A
North Florida Educational (8-3) at University Christian (9-13)