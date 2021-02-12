Girls basketball playoffs: Bishop Kenny edges Raines in OT thriller

Bishop Kenny girls basketball players celebrate their 60-55 overtime win over Raines in the Region 1-4A playoff opener on Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area girls basketball teams won their playoff openers and punched their ticket to the second round of the postseason on Thursday night.

Bishop Kenny’s 60-55 overtime win over rival Raines headlined the opening round games. The Vikings erased a 17-point second half deficit, getting the final two buckets from Selah Reddick and Jamicia Davis in the game’s final 90 seconds to send it into the extra period tied at 52-all. But reigning News4Jax player of the year Jasmyne Roberts scored all eight Crusaders points in OT and Kenny’s defense clamped down on Raines to advance.

The Crusaders (18-9) knocked off Raines in the regional final a season ago to reach the state semifinals. Next up is Ribault (18-4), which turned a one-point game late in the opening half into a 56-38 win over Bolles. Raines was No. 1 in the final News4Jax Super 6 poll. Ribault is ranked No. 2.

Other winners on Thursday night included Oakleaf edging Lake Mary (66-63) for its first playoff win since 2016. Ponte Vedra ended Parker’s season with a 54-44 win to get another shot at St. Augustine. The Yellow Jackets routed Lee 51-17.

In its first playoff game since 2012, Jackson trounced Maclay 65-18. And in Region 1-2A, North Florida Educational topped St. Johns Country Day 47-27 to move in to a second-round game (and district championship game rematch) against University Christian.

Both UC and St. Joseph had first-round byes.

Regional quarterfinals

Thursday’s’ results

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf 66, Lake Mary 63

Spruce Creek 67, Nease 63

Region 1-6A

Navarre 71, Columbia 42

Daytona Beach Mainland 68, First Coast 56

Apopka Wekiva 72, Atlantic Coast 20

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra 54, Parker 44

St. Augustine 51, Lee 17

Region 1-4A

Ribault 56, Bolles 38

Bishop Kenny 60, Raines 55 (OT)

Region 1-3A

Florida State University High 59, Episcopal 29

Jackson 65, Maclay 18

St. Joseph, bye

Region 1-2A

North Florida Educational 47, St. Johns Country Day 27

University Christian, bye

Regional semifinals

Feb. 16, all games at 7 p.m.

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf (22-2) at Spruce Creek (18-5)

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra (16-6) at St. Augustine (24-1)

Region 1-4A

Ribault (18-4) at Bishop Kenny (18-9)

Region 1-3A

Florida State University High (14-2) at Jackson (13-5)

St. Joseph (20-0) at Master’s Academy (15-7)

Region 1-2A

North Florida Educational (8-3) at University Christian (9-13)