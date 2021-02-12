Trevor Lawrence shows off skills for Jaguars at pro day

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an NCAA College football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

Urban Meyer was there. So was Jaguars’ offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. As were scouts and coaches from other NFL teams. They were all in the indoor practice facility at Clemson to watch Trevor Lawrence throw the football.

Before he threw, Lawrence was weighed and measured. Lawrence measured 6-foot-5 3/8 inches and weighed in at 213 pounds. Clemson listed him as 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. Other measurables included a 10-inch hand measurement, a 31 1/2 inch arm, and a wingspan of 78 1/4 inches.

Then, Lawrence threw.

With Urban Meyer standing next to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, directly in Lawrence’s line of sight, the presumptive top pick threw every pass in the playbook. Quick slants. In the flat to a back. Sideline comeback routes. Deep out on a rollout. And then, there were the deep balls.

Lawrence showed off his arm strength as well.

And then, there were the deep balls. Lawrence showed off his arm strength as well as his mobility.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence is throwing bombs at his Pro Day! 💣 pic.twitter.com/vyV7cALjeG — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 12, 2021

Lawrence also told ESPN’s Rece Davis after the workout that his shoulder surgery is scheduled for Saturday and that he is expecting a four to five-month recovery process, meaning that he expects to be fully healthy sometime in June or July.