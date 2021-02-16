Players Championship tickets sell out within hours on Tuesday

Fans gather at the TPC Sawgrass course to watch The Players during the 2019 event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets came and went for The Players Championship on Tuesday, with the tournament selling out its limited allotment of passes within two hours.

The only tickets that remain are for Tuesday’s practice round. Those are available for purchase at $25.

The event is March 9-10 (practice rounds) and 11-14 (tournament rounds) at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The tournament is limiting attendance to 20% of normal capacity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the reason for the quick sell out.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets were made available on Feb. 1 to those who subscribe to the Players newsletter, and those who attended the tournament in 2019 and ’20. Those were snapped up quickly, too.

What are some of the more notable changes that fans will encounter?