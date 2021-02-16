Players Championship tickets sell out within hours on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets came and went for The Players Championship on Tuesday, with the tournament selling out its limited allotment of passes within two hours.
The only tickets that remain are for Tuesday’s practice round. Those are available for purchase at $25.
The event is March 9-10 (practice rounds) and 11-14 (tournament rounds) at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.
The tournament is limiting attendance to 20% of normal capacity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the reason for the quick sell out.
A limited number of pre-sale tickets were made available on Feb. 1 to those who subscribe to the Players newsletter, and those who attended the tournament in 2019 and ’20. Those were snapped up quickly, too.
What are some of the more notable changes that fans will encounter?
- Social distancing. Masks or face coverings required.
- No autographs, no fist bumps or handshakes with the golfers.
- Fans will be limited to purchasing two tickets per day, per account.
- There are no shuttles running in 2021 for health and safety reasons.
- Tickets remain in an all-digital format.
- There won’t be a replica of the 17th hole this year for fans to take shots on.
- There are no discounts or special offers for tickets during Thursday through Sunday tournament rounds.
- Parking must be purchased separately from tickets. Even those receiving complimentary or discounted tickets must purchase parking passes. That can be done here. Costs are $15 for pre-tournament days (Tuesday and Wednesday) and $40 for tournament rounds (Thursday through Sunday). There are no on-site parking pass sales.
- Golf cart parking remains and is free at Gate B.
- The popular military appreciation aspects of the tournament, the concert and the Patriots Outpost, are going away in 2021 due to coronavirus safety protocols. Complimentary tickets for active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members will be offered on Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week. Service personnel and one dependent will be permitted as long as tickets are available.