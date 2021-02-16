Surgery ‘went great’ for Trevor Lawrence, report

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to an open receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Charlotte, N.C. Lawrence has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Trevor Lawrence’s surgery on his left shoulder ‘went great’ according to a report from NFL Network. Now, Lawrence is expected to begin rehab and should be ready for training camp.

Lawrence worked out for 17 NFL teams including the Jaguars at his pro day on Friday in Clemson, S.C. The workout was moved up after Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer asked Lawrence to throw before his surgery, so the Jaguars could get a look at him in person. The Jaguars are expected to make Lawrence the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

Surgery on Trevor Lawrence's left (non-throwing) shoulder just finished and “went great,” source said. Doctors expect Lawrence -- the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick -- to be 100% for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2021

According to Johns Hopkins’ online, the recovery from labrum surgery can vary based on where the tear was located, how severe it was, and how good the surgical repair was.

“It is believed that it takes at least four to six weeks for the labrum to reattach itself to the rim of the bone, and probably another four to six weeks to get strong. Once the labrum has healed to the rim of the bone, it should see stress very gradually so that it can gather strength. It is important not to reinjure it while it is healing,” the website noted. “A vast majority of patients have full function of the shoulder after labrum repair, and most patients can return to their previous level of sports with no or few restrictions.”

Ad

Lawrence told ESPN’s Rece Davis Friday that he expected a four-to-five month recovery from the surgery, which would put him back on the field by the middle of July. About the time training camp is allowed to begin for the Jaguars.