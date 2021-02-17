Girls basketball playoffs: Four area teams move on to 3rd round

Bishop Kenny girls basketball players huddle up during a break in action during Tuesday's Region 1-4A semifinal game against Ribault. Kenny won 44-39.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four area girls basketball teams are bound for the third round of the state playoffs.

Bishop Kenny, Oakleaf, St. Augustine and University Christian all advanced to Friday’s third round with victories on Tuesday night.

Among those teams, only Oakleaf’s 65-52 win over Spruce Creek in Region 1-7A was by a comfortable margin of victory. St. Augustine clipped Ponte Vedra for the second time this month with a 43-35 win in 1-5A. UC edged district rival North Florida Educational Institute 45-38.

And Bishop Kenny pulled off the Northwest sweep with a grind-it-out, 44-39 win over Ribault. The Crusaders edged Super 6 No. 1 Raines 60-55 in OT last week. The Trojans were ranked No. 2 in the final Super 6.

The regional finals are Friday night.

Regional semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf 65, Spruce Creek 52

Region 1-5A

St. Augustine 43, Ponte Vedra 35

Region 1-4A

Bishop Kenny 44, Ribault 39

Region 1-3A

Florida High 74, Jackson 52

Master’s Academy 58, St. Joseph 36

Region 1-2A

University Christian 45, North Florida Educational 38

Regional finals

Friday (all games at 7 p.m.)

Region 1-7A

Timber Creek (17-5) at Oakleaf (23-2)

Region 1-5A

Pine Forest or Fort Walton Beach at St. Augustine (25-1)

Region 1-4A

Marianna or West Florida at Bishop Kenny (19-9)

Region 1-2A

University Christian (10-13) at Tallahassee Florida High (8-2)