Girls basketball playoffs: Four area teams move on to 3rd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four area girls basketball teams are bound for the third round of the state playoffs.
Bishop Kenny, Oakleaf, St. Augustine and University Christian all advanced to Friday’s third round with victories on Tuesday night.
Among those teams, only Oakleaf’s 65-52 win over Spruce Creek in Region 1-7A was by a comfortable margin of victory. St. Augustine clipped Ponte Vedra for the second time this month with a 43-35 win in 1-5A. UC edged district rival North Florida Educational Institute 45-38.
And Bishop Kenny pulled off the Northwest sweep with a grind-it-out, 44-39 win over Ribault. The Crusaders edged Super 6 No. 1 Raines 60-55 in OT last week. The Trojans were ranked No. 2 in the final Super 6.
The regional finals are Friday night.
Regional semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Region 1-7A
Oakleaf 65, Spruce Creek 52
Region 1-5A
St. Augustine 43, Ponte Vedra 35
Region 1-4A
Bishop Kenny 44, Ribault 39
Region 1-3A
Florida High 74, Jackson 52
Master’s Academy 58, St. Joseph 36
Region 1-2A
University Christian 45, North Florida Educational 38
Regional finals
Friday (all games at 7 p.m.)
Region 1-7A
Timber Creek (17-5) at Oakleaf (23-2)
Region 1-5A
Pine Forest or Fort Walton Beach at St. Augustine (25-1)
Region 1-4A
Marianna or West Florida at Bishop Kenny (19-9)
Region 1-2A
University Christian (10-13) at Tallahassee Florida High (8-2)