Jaguars seal the teal: Team changing home jersey colors from black to teal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New coaching staff. New era. New home uniform colors for the Jaguars.

The team confirmed its jersey color switch Wednesday morning, ending a social media campaign that teased the new jersey colors this week. The team’s primary home color will change from black to teal.

“We’ve heard the fans loud and clear,” said head equipment manager Jimmy Luck. “As the only team in the NFL that wears teal, we know what this color means to our organization, the 904 and our entire fanbase. Teal inspires great memories of some of our franchise’s greatest moments. Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football.”

The Jaguars alluded to the change in a campaign that began on Valentine’s Day and ended Tuesday with a series of tweets that used the first letter in each to spell out “Teal is Primary.” The team said it would make the change official if that message received 21,000 retweets.

The team said that it has worn teal jerseys 114 times and gone 64-50 in those games.