Gators Breakdown: 2021 spring practice starts | First look into 2022 recruiting

It came as a bit of a surprise when Florida announced they would be starting spring football practice on Thursday, February 18th. Starting this week means the Gators are starting about a month before they normally do.

Join David Waters as he gives his thoughts on Dan Mullen’s press conference leading into spring and storylines to watch for. Also, David is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Territory) to turn the page to the 2022 recruiting class.

