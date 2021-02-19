Boys basketball playoffs: Nine area teams move on to 2nd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball season continued for nine area teams on Thursday night.
Among some of the notables from the opening round:
Fletcher won its first playoff game since 1996 with a 60-52 win over Daytona Beach Mainland in the Region 1-6A playoff. The Senators’ last win came in the second round of the 1996 postseason. Ironically, Mainland beat Fletcher that year.
Bishop Snyder edged Tallahassee Maclay 63-58 in Region 1-3A, the first playoff win — and 20-win season — in Cardinals history. Snyder advanced to set up a rematch of the district championship game with Super 6 No. 1 Jackson. The Tigers went on the road and knocked off Tallahassee’s Florida High 82-65.
West Nassau’s first playoff win in eight years, a 57-44 victory over Bishop Kenny, kept the odometer rolling on guard Deebo Coleman’s record-setting career. Coleman, a Georgia Tech signee, had 22 points for the Warriors. He now has 2,450 in his career, a number that ranks third all-time in area history. Former Nease star Chet Stachitas ranks No. 2 on the area list at 2,505 points. Coleman likely needs two more games to have a shot at that mark.
Next up for West Nassau is Paxon, which edged Bolles in a 71-65 overtime classic. The Bulldogs outscored Paxon 19-8 in the final quarter to send the game into OT, using a career-best 40-point game from Bobby Crouch in the process. But Quinnton Jackson (26 points) and the Golden Eagles starred in the extra period.
Regional quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Region 1-7A
Bartram Trail 59, Lake Mary 29
Seminole 69, Oakleaf 44
Region 1-6A
Fletcher 60, Daytona Beach Mainland 52
Ocala Forest 48, Fleming Island 43
Columbia 96, Tate 73
Region 1-5A
Ponte Vedra 60, Parker 39
Lee 81, St. Augustine 47
Region 1-4A
West Nassau 57, Bishop Kenny 44
Paxon 71, Bolles 65 (OT)
Region 1-3A
Bishop Snyder 63, Tallahassee Maclay 58
Jackson 82, Tallahassee Florida High 65
Orlando First Academy 60, St. Joseph 45
Region 1-2A
Impact Christian 68, Christ’s Church 44
University Christian vs. North Florida Educational
Regional semifinals
Feb. 23, all games 7 p.m.
Region 1-7A
Bartram Trail (14-13) at Lake Mary (12-10)
Region 1-6A
Columbia (19-5) at Tallahassee Lincoln (13-6)
Fletcher (19-9) at Ocala Forest (16-6)
Region 1-5A
Lee (18-9) at Ponte Vedra (22-4)
Region 1-4A
West Nassau (18-11) at Paxon (20-7)
Region 1-3A
Jackson (17-6) at Bishop Snyder (20-8)
Region 1-2A
University Christian/NFEIat Impact Christian (17-8)