Boys basketball playoffs: Nine area teams move on to 2nd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball season continued for nine area teams on Thursday night.

Among some of the notables from the opening round:

Fletcher won its first playoff game since 1996 with a 60-52 win over Daytona Beach Mainland in the Region 1-6A playoff. The Senators’ last win came in the second round of the 1996 postseason. Ironically, Mainland beat Fletcher that year.

Bishop Snyder edged Tallahassee Maclay 63-58 in Region 1-3A, the first playoff win — and 20-win season — in Cardinals history. Snyder advanced to set up a rematch of the district championship game with Super 6 No. 1 Jackson. The Tigers went on the road and knocked off Tallahassee’s Florida High 82-65.

West Nassau’s first playoff win in eight years, a 57-44 victory over Bishop Kenny, kept the odometer rolling on guard Deebo Coleman’s record-setting career. Coleman, a Georgia Tech signee, had 22 points for the Warriors. He now has 2,450 in his career, a number that ranks third all-time in area history. Former Nease star Chet Stachitas ranks No. 2 on the area list at 2,505 points. Coleman likely needs two more games to have a shot at that mark.

Next up for West Nassau is Paxon, which edged Bolles in a 71-65 overtime classic. The Bulldogs outscored Paxon 19-8 in the final quarter to send the game into OT, using a career-best 40-point game from Bobby Crouch in the process. But Quinnton Jackson (26 points) and the Golden Eagles starred in the extra period.

Regional quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail 59, Lake Mary 29

Seminole 69, Oakleaf 44

Region 1-6A

Fletcher 60, Daytona Beach Mainland 52

Ocala Forest 48, Fleming Island 43

Columbia 96, Tate 73

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra 60, Parker 39

Lee 81, St. Augustine 47

Region 1-4A

West Nassau 57, Bishop Kenny 44

Paxon 71, Bolles 65 (OT)

Region 1-3A

Bishop Snyder 63, Tallahassee Maclay 58

Jackson 82, Tallahassee Florida High 65

Orlando First Academy 60, St. Joseph 45

Region 1-2A

Impact Christian 68, Christ’s Church 44

University Christian vs. North Florida Educational

Regional semifinals

Feb. 23, all games 7 p.m.

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail (14-13) at Lake Mary (12-10)

Region 1-6A

Columbia (19-5) at Tallahassee Lincoln (13-6)

Fletcher (19-9) at Ocala Forest (16-6)

Region 1-5A

Lee (18-9) at Ponte Vedra (22-4)

Region 1-4A

West Nassau (18-11) at Paxon (20-7)

Region 1-3A

Jackson (17-6) at Bishop Snyder (20-8)

Region 1-2A

University Christian/NFEIat Impact Christian (17-8)