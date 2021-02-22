He’s back: Jeff Herron returning to Camden County football program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A name that Camden County football fans know well is returning to the program.

Former Wildcats coach Jeff Herron, who spent 13 seasons at Camden County and won three state championships, is coming back to Kingsland. The school announced on Monday morning that Herron had accepted the job that had been open for less than a month.

“We are honored to have Coach Herron return to Camden County High School. Coach Herron has an enduring legacy of building football programs that produce not only state champions but also student-athletes who are defined by their outstanding character and sportsmanship,” Camden County High School principal Steve Loden said in a release. “We are excited for this next chapter in Camden County football and look forward to seeing our community turn out to support the Wildcats under the lights of Chris Gilman Stadium this fall.”

Herron is a coaching legend. He has a 312-54 record and five state championships across six different high schools. He spent his time since retiring as a high school head coach working as an assistant at Tennessee Tech.

Herron won 17 region championships in Georgia, as well as state titles at Oconee County and Grayson. Herron retired from high school coaching following the 2018 season after two years at T.L. Hanna in Anderson, SC. Herron led the Yellow Jackets to a 25-2 record and one Upper State championship.

Bob Sphire resigned on Feb. 4 to take a coaching job at Highlands High in Kentucky.

Herron is the most accomplished coach in Camden County history. From 2000-2012, he went 158-18 and led the Wildcats to three state championships (2003, ’08 and ’09) before leaving in January 2013 to take the head coaching job at Prince Avenue Christian.