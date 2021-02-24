Gators Breakdown: Early 2021 spring practice news and notes

Three practices have come and gone for Florida’s 2021 version of spring practice.
David Waters is joined by Will Miles as the two have you covered on all the early storylines including:
- Emory Jones time to shine
- First look at OL unit
- Trey Dean and Mohamoud Diabate building on last season
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher