Boys basketball playoffs: Impact, Jackson, West Nassau move on; Coleman hits scoring mark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area boys basketball teams are still standing in the state playoffs and one area boys star reached another career milestone on Friday night.

Next up for Impact Christian, Jackson and West Nassau, the state semifinals.

West Nassau’s dream season continued with a razor-thin 72-70 win over visiting Marianna in the Region 1-4A final. The Warriors (20-11) won their 14th consecutive game, and second straight in the playoffs by a basket. West Nassau edged Paxon 53-51 in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Deebo Coleman had 34 points in the win and moved into second place all-time in area scoring history. With 2,506 points, Coleman, a Georgia Tech signee, moved past former Nease star Chet Stachitas (2,505) for No. 2. Former Fletcher star Myron Anthony is first (2,738). Simeon Womack followed with 13 points for the Warriors.

Coleman’s final two points of the game came at the free throw line to put the Warriors in front and he blocked a potential game-winning 3-pointer to seal it.

Jackson went on the road and won its Region 1-3A final 67-49 against Trinity Prep to reach its third consecutive state semifinal under coach James Collins. The Tigers have finished as state runner-up each of those seasons. Jackie Simmons III led the Tigers with 13 points.

Impact Christian thundered on to the Class 2A state semifinals with a 79-57 rout of St. John Paul II. The Lions (19-8) have now reached the state final four three times since their first season of playoff eligibility in 2018. Impact has finished state runner-up twice.

Lee’s season ended in Region 1-5A with a 74-60 loss to Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee.

Regional finals

Friday’s results

Region 1-5A

Choctawhatchee 74, Lee 60

Region 1-4A

West Nassau 72, Marianna 70

Region 1-3A

Jackson 69, Trinity Prep 47

Region 1-2A

Impact Christian 79, St. John Paul II 57

State semifinals

Tuesday, RP Funding Center, Lakeland

Class 3A

Jackson (19-6) vs. Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (21-6)

Class 2A

Impact Christian (19-8) vs. Southwest Florida Christian (17-11)

Thursday

Class 4A

West Nassau (20-11) vs. Santa Fe (18-5)