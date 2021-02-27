High school soccer state semifinals: Four area teams headed to final

It was a tough night for area soccer teams in the state playoffs.

With the exception of both the boys and girls teams at St. Johns Country Day, and a pair of St. Johns County powers, Bartram Trail and Ponte Vedra, the other four area teams bowed out in the state semifinals.

But not the powerhouse Spartans, who punched tickets for both squads in convincing fashion. The boys team blanked St. Edward’s 4-0, and the girls dynasty routed Geneva 8-0. The girls are seeking their 10th straight title.

They face Canterbury in the 2A championship on March 3 in DeLand. The boys also face Canterbury a day later.

The Bartram girls’ quest to defend their Class 7A state title is going strong after a 3-0 win over Tampa Plant on Friday night. The Bears will face Cypress Bay for the championship on March 5.

Ponte Vedra edged Land O’Lakes, 1-0, in the Class 5A semifinal. The Sharks advanced to the March 5 final against either North Fort Myers or Archbishop McCarthy.

Bolles’ quest for a four-peat in girls soccer ended with a 5-1 loss to Lakeland Christian. Fleming Island’s girls season ended with a 1-0 loss to Venice.

On the boys side, Bolles lost 8-1 to Tampa Catholic in Class 3A, and Tampa Jesuit beat Stanton 1-0 in 5A.

Girls

State semifinals

Friday’s results

Class 7A

Bartram Trail 3, Tampa Plant 0

Class 6A

Venice 1, Fleming Island 0

Class 5A

Ponte Vedra 1, Land O’ Lakes 0

Class 3A

Lakeland Christian 5, Bolles 1

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day 8, Geneva 0

State championship

at Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand

Girls

Wednesday, March 3

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day (17-0) vs. Canterbury (21-2-1), 4 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Class 7A

Cypress Bay (8-0) vs. Bartram Trail (18-2), 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Ponte Vedra (13-3-5) vs. TBA, 4 p.m.

Boys

State semifinals

Friday’s games

Class 5A

Jesuit 2, Stanton 1

Class 3A

Tampa Catholic 8, Bolles 1

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day 4, St. Edward’s 0

State championship

at Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand

Thursday, March 4

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day (16-2-1) vs. Canterbury (20-3-1), 4 p.m.