High school basketball playoffs: Impact, Jackson, West Nassau after state titles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area boys basketball teams are playing in the state semifinals this week in Lakeland. A look at the games and information fans should know.

Class 4A

West Nassau (20-11) vs. Santa Fe (19-5)

When: Thursday, 10 a.m.

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Watch it: Subscription required on the NFHS Network. Cost is $10.99. The game can be purchased here. Only semifinal games are on the NFHS Network. A separate pass must be purchased for championship games, which are streamed on Spectrum Cable.

Road here: West Nassau d. Bishop Kenny, 57-44; d. Paxon, 53-51; d. Marianna, 72-70; Santa Fe d. Central, 58-37; d. Gainesville Eastside, 41-31; d. Lake Highland Prep, 51-49.

Winner gets: Astronaut or Pine Crest in the state championship game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Glance: The red-hot Warriors hadn’t been past the second round of the state playoffs before. Now, they’re two wins away from their first state championship. West Nassau has won 14 straight games entering this one. The Warriors played a tough early season schedule to prepare them for a late season push and took their lumps in the process. They won a pair of tough playoff games, edging Paxon and Marianna at the finish. G Deebo Coleman (24.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg) gets the lion’s share of the credit and attention from opposing defenses, but he’s had quite a bit of assistance from his supporting cast. F Jye Thompson (16 for 21 FG) has games of 13, 12 and 10 points in the playoffs and has shot 72% from the field in those games. G Simeon Womack is averaging 11.1 ppg this season and C/F Keenan Johnson is second on the team in boards (6.1 rpg).

Class 3A

Jackson (19-6) vs. Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (21-6)

When: Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Watch it: Subscription required on the NFHS Network. Cost is $10.99. The game can be purchased here. Only semifinal games are on the NFHS Network. A separate pass must be purchased for championship games, which are streamed on Spectrum Cable.

Road here: Jackson d. Florida High, 82-65; d. Bishop Snyder, 58-37; d. Trinity Prep, 69-47; Bishop McLaughlin d. Calvary Christian, 62-48; d. Carrollwood Day, 84-66; d. Canterbury, 47-42.

Winner gets: Calvary Christian Academy or Miami Country Day in the state championship game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Glance: They’re back. The Tigers are in their third straight state semifinal game, and they’re 2-0 in those under coach James Collins. The Tigers were the area’s top team much of the season in the Super 6 rankings, but a surprise loss to Bishop Snyder in the district title game forced them into three regional games on the road. No problem at all. The Tigers won comfortably in each one of those. The biggest shift for Collins with this season’s team is depth. Every player can be a weapon for Jackson. Twelve players scored in the regional final win at Trinity Prep. Eleven players got into the scoring book at Florida High. Wing Bryce Turner remains the top overall player, but G Jackie Simmons III, C Stephon Payne, G Kevin Odom and F Davin Daniels have all had double figure scoring games in the playoffs. Should Jackson win a state championship season, it would move into first place in area history with titles. The Tigers have five FHSAA championships in program history, tied with now-defunct Arlington Country Day. Jackson’s last title came in 1993.

Class 2A

Impact Christian (19-8) vs. Southwest Florida Christian (17-11)

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Watch it: Subscription required on the NFHS Network. Cost is $10.99. The game can be purchased here. Only semifinal games are on the NFHS Network. A separate pass must be purchased for championship games, which are streamed on Spectrum Cable.

Road here: Impact d. Christ’s Church, 68-44; d. University Christian, 51-46; d. St. John Paul II, 79-57; d. Southwest Florida Christian, 69-68; d. First Baptist Academy, 56-39; d. Cambridge Christian, 63-53.

Winner gets: Orlando Christian Prep or Grandview Prep in the state championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Glance: All the Lions do is reach the state final four. At least that’s what it feels like. In four seasons of playoff eligibility, Impact has now made the state semifinals in three of those. And once the Lions have been down in Lakeland, they’ve won their opener both times. The positive for Impact this year? This team is relatively young. F Calvin Johnson and C Ivan Lawson are Impact’s two veteran leaders, both seniors and double figures in scoring game players who have played in the big arena in Lakeland before. The bulk of this roster is built on underclassmen. Junior C/F Kelvin Johnson gives Impact another big body who can hit double figures in the scoring column. The Lions are well-coached by Benjamin Jones, who has built a growing state contender in Arlington. The next breakthrough is a state championship, which will take a strong performance in the state semi, followed by a seismic upset in the final. Unbeaten Orlando Christian Prep, the No. 22-ranked team in the country, is on the other side of the bracket. OCP has won 46 straight games, including a 65-35 win over Impact earlier this season.