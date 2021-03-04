Chomp: Gilbert decommits, Gators near halfway point of spring practice

Arik Gilbert, then of the LSU Tigers, warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This story first appeared in Chomp, our brand new Gators Football newsletter. Subscribe here.

Greetings, Gators! Welcome back to our newsletter, Chomp.

Even though it’s the offseason, you can always count on the Gators to keep things interesting. Gators Breakdown host David Waters and I take a look at some notes from spring camp as well as the big news that came down earlier this week when LSU transfer Arik Gilbert announced his decommitment from Florida.

🤔 Gilbert decommits

Gilbert decommitted from the Gators less than a month after Florida landed the tight end.

In an episode of Gators Breakdown, David shares why he wasn’t too surprised by the decommitment and what it means for Florida.

Florida’s roster still includes tight ends Keon Zipperer, Kemore Gamble and Jonathan Odom. Plus, there’s the addition of Nick Elksnis from Episcopal.

Ad

🤷 No surprise Mullen plans to use multiple QBs

Head coach Dan Mullen said during his last news conference that he plans to use two quarterbacks, but is that really a surprise?

For David, there was not much to the comment.

I mean, we’re talking about the coach who used both Chris Leak and Tim Tebow in 2006 and then both Kyle Trask and Emory Jones in 2020.

I think we all knew Anthony Richardson would get snaps this year much like Jones has the last few seasons. David says Mullen should bring in Richardson in short-yardage situations to limit hits on Jones and move a pile if need be.

🏈 9 Gators receive NFL combine invites

While the NFL will not host a traditional scouting combine this year due to the pandemic, nine Gators still received honorary invitations.

They include Kyle Trask, Kadarius Toney, Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes, T.J. Slaton, Evan McPherson, Stone Forsythe, Marco Wilson, and Shawn Davis.

Instead of in-person workouts at the combine, workouts will take place on the individual pro days at college campuses. Florida will host its pro day on March 31.

Ad

❓ Spring practice Q&A

As the Gators approach the halfway point of spring practice, Will Miles joined David in the latest episode of Gators Breakdown to answer hot-topic questions surrounding the team.

One of the questions was can offensive line coach John Hevesy find a group of offensive lineman capable of generating enough push to open up the run game?

The issue on the OL starts with recruiting. Florida’s best recruit at the position, 2020 signee Issiah Walker, never played a down for Florida before transferring to Miami. Three four-star signees -- William Harrod, Deyavie Hammond and Wardrick Wilson -- also never played a snap for Florida. That’s a lot of talent that never suited up in the orange and blue. There is hope for this offensive line grouping though as the more run-focused approach transition is more suited for Hevesy’s development style.

Ad

Another question was which young linebackers will get major snaps?

The starting linebackers will look similar to last season with Ventrell Miller and Mohamoud Diabate getting most of the action, but Miller is sidelined this spring with a minor injury, opening up the door for younger linebackers to get more snaps this spring. Ty’Ron Hopper and Derek Wingo are both taking part in their first spring practice and should be making the most of those reps. Florida could use more athleticism at the position, and these two can bring that. Hopper brings speed and physicality to the position, while Wingo gets more time to make that transition from playing rush end in high school. Florida has quite a few options at weak side LB with Diabate, Amari Burney and Hopper but need someone else to emerge at MLB to help out Miller. Florida could really use a player like Wingo to emerge in that role. One note: true freshman Chief Borders has made a good impression early on in spring practice.

Ad

📅 Mark your calendar

The Gators’ first spring scrimmage will be on March 6.

🏀 Florida basketball wins in Lexington, falls at home

While we’ll be focusing mostly on football in this newsletter, I thought it was worth making note of the Gators basketball team’s 71-67 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend. The win was just the 11th for Florida at Lexington versus 52 losses.

But when the Gators returned home, they lost 72-70 to Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night. It was Missouri’s first-ever win in Gainesville.

🎙️ Listen to Gators Breakdown

You can catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown at news4jax.com/gatorsbreakdown. Or click one of the following to tune in: Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher