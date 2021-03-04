No soccer double for St. Johns Country Day as boys fall in final

A St. Johns Country Day double wasn’t meant to be this year.

The Spartans boys, making their state championship game debut, couldn’t keep up with Fort Myers Canterbury in a 4-0 loss in the Class 2A title game on Thursday afternoon in DeLand.

While the Spartans had success in the now-defunct fall soccer series, they hadn’t been this far in the FHSAA’s winter playoff format. All of St. Johns’ soccer success lies on the girls side.

A day earlier, the Spartans beat Canterbury 6-0 to win their 10th consecutive state championship and 13th overall.

The boys couldn’t replicate that feat against Canterbury.

Canterbury (21-3-1) used a pair of goals from Riley Johnson and Sam Schoensee to beat St. Johns. Keeper Chase Johnson stopped all five Spartans shot attempts Riley Johnson’s goal at the 38-minute mark of the first half put the Cougars up for good.

St. Johns’ season ends at 16-3-1.