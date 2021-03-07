Brooks Koepka out of The Players

Brooks Koepka tees off on the second hole during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Two-time major championship winner Brooks Koepka will not play in The Players Championship because of an injury.

Keopka, ranked No. 12 in the World Golf rankings, competed in the World Golf Championship event last week but did not tee off in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend at Bay Hill.

“Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook,” said Blake Smith, Koepka’s manager. “We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more.”

Koepka, currently seventh in the FedExCup standings on the strength of a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, last played at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession where he finished in a tie for second.

According to a release by the PGA Tour, “With Koepka’s withdrawal, the field now includes 48 of the top 50 in both the FedExCup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking. He will be replaced in the 154-player field by Anirban Lahiri of India, unless a player not otherwise exempt wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.”

Koepka was expected to be in one of the featured groups in the first two rounds of The Players along with John Rahm and Patrick Reed.