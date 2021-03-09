Jaguars will franchise tag OT Cam Robinson, report says

Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson practices in the pouring rain before facing the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are set to use their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, according to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Robinson played in all 16 games for the first time in his career last season and helped pave the way for a record rushing season by undrafted rookie James Robinson.

A surprise: The #Jaguars are expected to franchise tag OT Cam Robinson, locking in their valuable OL for 2021 and keeping him from the free agent market. He was to be one of the top tackles available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Robinson was a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2017. He started 15 games as a rookie that season and has made 47 career starts for the Jaguars. Robinson missed all but two games in 2018 due to a torn ACL.

Keeping Robinson means that the Jaguars won’t need to bring in an outsider at one of the most important positions on the offensive line to help protect presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence’s blind side.

The franchise tag guarantees Robinson $14,507,000 in 2021. He’ll play the season under that tag unless the team signs him to a long-term extension.