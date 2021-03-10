News4Jax Super 6 softball: Trinity Christian moves up, Creekside moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school softball season is in full swing and so are our News4Jax Super 6 rankings. They will be published every Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through March 9 games.

Softball Super 6 rankings

Rank, (previous) school, record, classification

1. (1) Oakleaf (4-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Knights are still going strong. They won their rescheduled game against Middleburg (3-1 in 10 innings) and routed Atlantic Coast (12-2). Until an area team can beat the Knights, they’re staying put. Since the 2016 season, Oakleaf has lost just six games to area teams (West Nassau in 2016, Atlantic Coast in 2017, ‘19, Bartram Trail in 2018, and Ridgeview in 2019, ‘20). Khloe Banks (.500) and Madi McDaniel (.385) lead the offense. A big one on deck Wednesday against unbeaten country rival Clay (4-0) and another one against No. 2 Ridgeview on Friday.

2. (2) Ridgeview (7-1, Class 5A)

Notable win: Bartram Trail, Fletcher, Paxon, West Nassau.

Glance: A 3-0 week for the Panthers, who beat Yulee (12-0), a quality Paxon team (5-1) and Fleming Island (5-4). Two big county showdowns to end the week, with Keystone Heights on Wednesday and No. 1 Oakleaf at home on Friday. Ashlyn Halford’s 13 RBI lead the Panthers. Freshman Haylee McCrea (.464) leads the team at the plate and has a team-high 13 hits. Brittany Michael continues to shine (.429 average; 73 Ks in 42.2 IP)

3. (4) Trinity Christian (6-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Providence.

Glance: The Conquerors are thumping teams. Trinity is averaging 14.3 runs per game. It escaped what would have been a bad loss by edging winless Suwannee (15-14) but rebounded from that scare with a 13-2 rout of Bartram Trail. Trinity hasn’t hit the difficult part of its schedule yet, but that’s quickly approaching. The bats on this team are cranking out the hits. Breezy Burnett, Natalia Burnsed, Carolyn Lasater, MacKenzie Marell, Morgan McMillan and Amaya Ross are knocking the cover off the ball.

4. (3) West Nassau (3-1, Class 3A)

Notable win: Keystone Heights.

Glance: Not much activity since our last rankings for the Warriors, just a run of the mill dime of Suwannee. The Warriors travel to face Hilliard on Thursday before hosting previously ranked Middleburg on Friday. A Super 6 showdown against No. 3 Trinity Christian in Callahan awaits on Tuesday night.

5. (NR) Creekside (5-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Fletcher, Providence.

Glance: The Knights make their debut in the Super 6 this week, edging out unbeaten Clay. They do have a rough loss on the docket (3-2 to Orange Park), but the Knights have three solid wins (Baker, Fletcher, Providence) as well. Four of their five victories have come against teams over .500. Kendall Catherwood is hitting a team-best .533. Madison Bratek leads the Knights in hits (12) and RBI (9). She’s hitting .522.

6. (6) Episcopal (3-2, Class 3A)

Notable win: Middleburg.

Glance: The Eagles went 1-2 since our last Super 6, routing previously ranked Middleburg (10-0), and then dropping a pair of tournament games to Apopka (3-0) and Lake Brantley (4-2). Those teams are a combined 17-3. Not a lot of room to penalize the Eagles for scheduling tough. Peyton Namyslowski (.500), Kami Eppley (.467) and Maddie Latta (.444) are the top three batters on the Eagles.

Dropped out: Middleburg (4-5, Class 5A).

Others: Baker County (4-2, Class 4A); Baldwin (7-0, Class 3A); Bartram Trail (4-2, Class 7A); Clay (4-0, Class 5A); First Coast (3-0, Class 6A); Fletcher (4-3, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (5-2, Class 3A); Mandarin (4-1, Class 7A); Matanzas (4-1, Class 5A); Middleburg (4-5, Class 5A); Paxon (3-2, Class 4A); Providence (3-2, Class 3A); Union County (5-3, Class 1A).