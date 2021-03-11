Jacksonville Icemen to hold ‘Lizard Kings’ throwback night

Cold blooded hockey is coming back for one night only on March 19 with our Lizard Kings Night, presented by Swisher. Time to party like it's 1995!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you remember the Jacksonville Lizard Kings?

“Cold blooded hockey” is coming back for one night only on March 19 when the Jacksonville Icemen hosts “Lizard Kings” Night.

The Jacksonville Lizard Kings were a Minor Professional hockey team based in Jacksonville, playing in the East Coast Hockey League from 1995 to 2000. The team played in the Jacksonville Coliseum.

The throwback game will feature throwback pricing of $8.77 when you purchase at least four tickets. The team plays its home games at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

To view your mobile tickets on your smartphone:

1. Use the official Jacksonville Icemen App or go to jacksonvilleicemen.com/accountmanager

2. Sign into your account - If issues logging in, click ‘Forgot Password’.

3. Click Manage Tickets.

4. Select your game.

5. Click on the seat and view your barcode - Save it to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay and beat slow internet on gameday (recommended).

For accessible seating or to purchase over the phone, please contact The Icemen Front Office at (904)-602-7825

For 2020-21 Season health and safety protocols, please visit: Jacksonville Icemen Limited Capacity and Social-Distancing FAQ’s

Cold blooded hockey is coming back for one night only on March 19 with our Lizard Kings Night, presented by Swisher. Time to party like it's 1995! - 🎟️ | bit.ly/3sZhiiw 👕 | bit.ly/2N17OUH Posted by Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The game worn jerseys are now up for auction. Attendees can bid now for a chance to win the throwback jersey! *Additional jerseys to be added soon.*