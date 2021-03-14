Gators, Seminoles going dancing in March Madness

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida coach Mike White reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Florida and Florida State are going dancing.

The Gators (14-9) earned the No. 7 seed in the South Region in the men’s basketball tournament and will open against 10th-seeded Virginia Tech (15-6) on Friday. Florida State (16-6) earned a No. 4 seed in the East Region and will face No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro (21-8) on Saturday.

Times will be announced later.

The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in the ACC championship game last Saturday.

Florida dropped its SEC tournament quarterfinal to Tennessee.

The Gators are in a packed South Region with No. 1 Baylor (22-2), No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) and No. 8 North Carolina (18-8). Michigan (20-4) is the top seed in the Florida State’s East Region.

Unbeaten Gonzaga and Illinois are the other two top seeds in the NCAA tournament.