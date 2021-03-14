Gators, Seminoles going dancing in March Madness

Florida and Florida State are going dancing.
The Gators (14-9) earned the No. 7 seed in the South Region in the men’s basketball tournament and will open against 10th-seeded Virginia Tech (15-6) on Friday. Florida State (16-6) earned a No. 4 seed in the East Region and will face No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro (21-8) on Saturday.
Times will be announced later.
The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in the ACC championship game last Saturday.
Florida dropped its SEC tournament quarterfinal to Tennessee.
The Gators are in a packed South Region with No. 1 Baylor (22-2), No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) and No. 8 North Carolina (18-8). Michigan (20-4) is the top seed in the Florida State’s East Region.
Unbeaten Gonzaga and Illinois are the other two top seeds in the NCAA tournament.