Gators Breakdown: Florida’s defense trending up going into final week of spring | Recruiting Update

Defense shines again in second spring scrimmage

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: 
Gators Breakdown
,
Gators Football
,
Dan Mullen
,
SEC
,
2021
,
Emory Jones
,
Anthony Richardson
Gators Defense Spring 2021 (University of Florida)

For the second scrimmage in-a-row, the Florida defense comes away as the most impressive side of the ball.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gators Territory) to discuss a new attitude for the defense and how that is paying off so far. David and Nick also tackle the offense’s struggles and the recent surge in recruiting.

