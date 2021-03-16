Gators Breakdown: Florida’s defense trending up going into final week of spring | Recruiting Update

For the second scrimmage in-a-row, the Florida defense comes away as the most impressive side of the ball.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gators Territory) to discuss a new attitude for the defense and how that is paying off so far. David and Nick also tackle the offense’s struggles and the recent surge in recruiting.

David Waters

