Jaguars’ moves: team adds 12 players, re-signs 2, releases 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars announced a dozen players with whom they have agreed to terms. All of them were reported over the last two days. The team also re-signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy and kicker Aldrick Rosas and released eight reserves.

The players announced as agreeing to terms include wide receivers Jamal Agnew, Phillip Dorsett II and Marvin Jones Jr., tight end Chris Manhertz, running back Carlos Hyde, defensive tackles Tyson Alualu and Malcom Brown, defensive ends Roy Robertson-Harris and Jihad Ward, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and safeties Rudy Ford and Rayshawn Jenkins.

The team also announced the release of cornerbacks Quenton Meeks, Rashaan Melvin and Josh Nurse, defensive tackles Dontavius Russell, Al Woods and Gabe Wright as well as punter Cameron Nizialek.

The new league year began at 4 p.m. Wednesday marking the start of the period in which teams can sign players to contracts.

The next important date on the calendar is April 29, the start of the NFL draft.