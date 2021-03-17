News4Jax Super 6 softball: New team at the top and a newcomer in this week’s rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school softball season is in full swing and so are our News4Jax Super 6 rankings. They will be published every Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through March 16 games.

Softball Super 6 rankings

Rank, (previous) school, record, classification

1. (2) Ridgeview (9-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Fletcher, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Paxon, West Nassau.

Glance: Just the run of the mill, eight-game winning streak, headlined by a 7-6, walk-off win in nine innings over previous No. 1 Oakleaf last week. By the way, a freshman, Haylee McCrea, delivered that walk-off hit, after the Knights had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth. McCrea (.389) is third on the team in hitting behind a pair of seniors in Brittany Michael (.417) and Ashlyn Halford (.400).

2. (1) Oakleaf (6-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Clay, Creekside, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Knights had their six-game winning streak snapped in a nine-inning classic against county rival Ridgeview. They get a chance to bounce back this week in a game against East Ridge. Not much to penalize Oakleaf for. They also had a 11-1 rout of Clay since last week of merit. Khloe Banks (.533) and Madi McDaniel (.412) lead the Knights at the plate.

Ad

3. (3) Trinity Christian (8-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Providence, West Nassau.

Glance: Trinity came back down to earth since our last Super 6, dropping a tough game to Baker County (3-2) and getting drilled by powerhouse Lakewood Ranch (14-4). They beat Suwannee by a run for the second time this season and then clipped West Nassau (4-2) on Tuesday night.

4. (5) Creekside (8-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Fletcher, Providence, University Christian.

Glance: They’ve won seven straight games and won’t play again until a welcome back, four games in four days stretch next week beginning with Middleburg. Good slate of games next week for the Knights, with Mandarin, First Coast and Matanzas following in Wednesday-Friday games. Good blend of upperclassmen and younger players. Senior Madison Bratek (.588) is one of the area’s top hitters. Freshman Kaylee Martineau has a sub-1.00 ERA in a team-best 37 IP.

Ad

5. (NR) Baker County (7-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Paxon, Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Wildcats make their season debut on the strength of a three-game winning streak, two of those high quality Ws over Trinity (3-2) and Keystone (7-4 in 8 innings). Emily Griffin (.500), Brooklyn Kennedy (.417) and Alyssa Taylor (.409) lead the Wildcats.

6. (4) West Nassau (5-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Keystone Heights, Middleburg.

Glance: A 2-1 week since our last Super 6. The Warriors topped Suwannee and Hilliard by a combined 15-0, then dropped a close one to Trinity Christian (4-2). Two more to close out the week against Yulee and Episcopal before the Warriors reach the much more challenging second half of the season slate.

Dropped out: Episcopal (3-2, Class 3A).

Others: Baldwin (7-0, Class 3A); Bartram Trail (6-3, Class 7A); Clay (7-2, Class 5A); Episcopal (3-2, Class 3A); First Coast (3-0, Class 6A); Fletcher (6-3, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (5-4, Class 3A); Mandarin (4-1, Class 7A); Matanzas (5-2, Class 5A); Middleburg (5-6, Class 5A); Paxon (3-2, Class 4A); Providence (4-2, Class 3A); Union County (6-4, Class 1A).