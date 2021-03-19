After Trevor, then who?: Post-free agency, 3-round mock draft for Jaguars

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the top pick in this year's NFL Draft. Photo by Mike Comer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With most of the big-name free agents already off the market, any major improvements left for the Jaguars to make will likely come from the NFL draft. The Jaguars own 11 picks and I think we all know they will use their first selection on.

Round 1

1. QB, Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Lawrence is the future for the Jaguars. Enough said.

25. Edge, Joseph Ossai, Texas

"He did everything he had to do to maintain his status as the top prospect in this draft."



Trevor Lawrence pro day takeaways: https://t.co/kb8T0zu37H (via @BuckyBrooks + @MoveTheSticks) pic.twitter.com/XGFXp8vOax — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 12, 2021

The draft for the Jaguars really begins at the 25th pick of the first round. During free agency, the Jaguars have added some big bodies along the defensive line but weren’t able to add much juice to the pass rush. Ossai has a connection to the Jaguars coaching staff. Current Jaguars safeties coach, Chris Ash, was Ossai’s defensive coordinator last year at Texas. Ossai, K’Lavon Chaisson and Josh Allen would give the Jaguars a trio of a young pass rushers to build forward with.

Other options: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern; CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; Edge Azeez Ojulari, Georgia; S Trevon Moehrig, TCU.

Ad

Round 2

33. G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Wyatt Davis; 52 RG for @OhioStateFB might be the best OG in college football the first 6 weeks of the season. Got one off the ground here. pic.twitter.com/6GgmkwRCgu — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 7, 2019

The Jaguars need to invest in some protection for Trevor. Wyatt Davis is one of the top guards in this year’s class. He allowed just four sacks and one hit combined over the past two seasons. Davis could eventually replace Andrew Norwell or AJ Cann upfront.

Other options: OT Dillon Dadunz, North Dakota State; WR Kadarius Toney, Florida; Edge Carlos Basham Jr, Wake Forest.

45. TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Pat Freiermuth is a bully💪pic.twitter.com/KNaxWERSHf — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) June 22, 2020

The biggest hole on the Jaguars roster is at tight end. I love the idea of giving Lawrence young weapons to grow with and Freiermuth is the second-best tight end in this year’s draft class behind Kyle Pitts. He is a do-it-all type of player who can block and catch. Freiermuth also has a connection to the Jaguars coaching staff. Tyler Bowen, the Jaguars’ new tight ends coach, previously coached Freiermuth at Peen State.

Other Options: RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina; TE Brevin Jordan, Miami; WR Elija Moore, Ole Miss.

Ad

Round 3

65. DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU

Shelvin gives the Jaguars another big body for their defensive line. Shelvin has been a good run-stuffer in College and will fit right in with the Jaguar’s newly rebuilt defensive line room.

Other options: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia; RB Najee Harris, Alabama; Edge Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma.

There are a lot of talented players in the later rounds of the draft, but I fully expect the Jaguars will be in the market to trade up and get players they have targeted rather than bring in 11 rookies to training camp.