Flagler’s Jaizec Lottie adds All-American honor to Saints’ sterling basketball season

Flagler College's Jaizec Lottie was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-American Team on Tuesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaizec Lottie added another first to Flagler College’s incredible basketball season.

The Saints’ senior guard was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-American Team on Tuesday morning. He is the first men’s basketball player to earn NABC All-American honors in program history.

And his season is still going strong.

Lottie has been at the forefront of Flagler’s remarkable season. He’s led the Saints to the NCAA Division II national championship’s elite eight for the first time. Flagler’s dream season continues on Wednesday night in the national quarterfinals against No. 6 seed Truman State University (20-2). The third-seeded Saints (17-2) play at 9:45 p.m. The game will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.

A win would send Flagler to the final four against either No. 7 West Liberty or No. 2 Northwest Missouri State on Thursday at 9:45 p.m.

The Saints moved from the NAIA to NCAA Division II in 2006-07. It played in three NAIA national tournaments, never getting past the second round. In NCAA Division II, the Saints had never been this deep into the postseason.

Lottie is seventh in the country in scoring at 24.7 points per game. Lottie had previously been the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year and named first team All-South Region.

“Jaizec has had an unbelievable season,” said head coach Chad Warner. “I think he would be the first to admit that his success is a by-product of his teammates. I am so proud of Jaizec for how he has performed, but much more proud of how he has led our team. I am thankful for the opportunity to coach him.”