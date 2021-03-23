Gators Breakdown: Gators wrap up spring football 2021

A spring football camp with so much change has come and gone for Florida. Head coach Dan Mullen details where the team stands coming out of spring, especially the next steps for Emory Jones and the QB position.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to review this spring and give their thoughts on key positions and players.

