photo
61º

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Gators wrap up spring football 2021

Dan Mullen says it’s now on the players to help each other this offseason

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: 
Gators Breakdown
,
Gators Football
,
Dan Mullen
,
SEC
,
2021
,
Emory Jones
,
Anthony Richardson
WR Jacob Copeland celebrates in Florida's final spring scrimmage of 2021 (University of Florida)

A spring football camp with so much change has come and gone for Florida. Head coach Dan Mullen details where the team stands coming out of spring, especially the next steps for Emory Jones and the QB position.

Subscribe to our brand new Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to review this spring and give their thoughts on key positions and players.

Join Gators Breakdown Plus at https://gatorsbreakdown.supportingcast.fm/

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://teespring.com/stores/gatorsbreakdownpod

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.