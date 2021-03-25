JU fills basketball vacancy with Gators assistant, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University is filling its basketball vacancy with a coach from just down the road in Gainesville.

Jordan Mincy, an assistant at the University of Florida, will be the next Gators coach, according to multiple media reports. The Gainesville Sun’s Graham Hall first reported the news.

Mincy, 34, spent the past six seasons as an assistant on Mike White’s coaching staff at Florida.

Before arriving with White in Gainesville, Mincy coached one season on White’s staff at Louisiana Tech. He’s also been an assistant at South Carolina, Kent State, College of Charleston and Toledo. Mincy played in 135 career games at Kent State, averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 assists per game.

JU will be his most challenging job yet.

The Dolphins have had just eight seasons above .500 since joining the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2001, the last coming in 2017 (17-16). Tony Jasick followed the most successful coach in program history in Cliff Warren, but couldn’t get the Dolphins into the upper tier of the ASUN during his seven-year tenure in town. Jasick was 95-122 at and 42-60 in the ASUN.

Jasick was hired in 2014 to replace Cliff Warren, the most successful coach in JU history. Warren won 126 games in nine seasons before being fired.