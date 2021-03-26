The Latest: Sabres interim coach cleared from COVID protocol

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis are headed back to work after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres announced Granato and Ellis are traveling to join the team in Boston after spending a night in self-isolation in Pittsburgh.

Both were placed in the protocol on Thursday, hours before Buffalo’s game against the Penguins. That led to general manager Kevyn Adams stepping in to coach the 4-0 loss, which extended the Sabres franchise-record winless skid to 0-14-2.

___

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament because of positive COVID-19 test results within the team's Tier 1 testing group.

The NCAA's Ice Hockey Committee and Medical Advisory Group made the decision Friday.

Eighth-ranked Michigan was scheduled to meet No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

Ad

The game will be ruled a no-contest and Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports