Jaguars’ options at 25th pick: pass rusher

Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates after sacking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer says the Jaguars are heading toward selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick.

If the intrigue for the Jaguars’ first pick isn’t that great, what about for their second first-round pick? This week on News4Jax.com, we take a closer look at positions they might target and a player or three that should be on the Jaguars’ radar.

We begin with pass rushers. The Jaguars figure to be utilizing more of a 3-4 look this season under new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen. That would move Josh Allen to outside linebacker opposite of K’Lavon Chaisson. While Chiasson played outside linebacker in college at LSU, he’s still an unproven commodity in the NFL. Let’s assume the Jaguars want to add another edge rusher. Who are the options at 25?

Penn State’s Jayson Oweh is a freak as an athlete. At 6-foot-5, 252 pounds Oweh ran a 4.33 in his 40 at his pro day. There are questions about his production, however. This past season, he didn’t have a single sack and was credited with only five quarterback pressures. Still, his measurable athletic ability will likely mean he’ll be gone before the Jaguars select at 25.

Ad

It is #PennState Pro Day and there will be many eyes on EDGE Jayson Oweh. Such a rare combination of speed and athleticism, still growing and developing at the position.



He's going to blow the testing away today. You add the flashes on tape, there's a good chance he goes top 40. pic.twitter.com/twsiPv0zxp — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 25, 2021

Miami’s Greg Rousseau opted out in 2020 because of COVID concerns. He may be better as an inside rusher at this point and therefore might not exactly fit in the Jaguars scheme.

15.5 sacks ✔️

2019 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year ✔️

2019 Freshman All-America ✔️



Gregory Rousseau delivered one of most dominant seasons by a defensive lineman in Miami history. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rrrMVynb91 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) March 30, 2020

Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, small for the position, but he’s a terrific pass rusher. He’s been compared to Yannick Ngakoue. His size would not be as much of a concern for a team running a 3-4 compared to one utilizing a 4-3 defense as the Jaguars have in past years.

And then there is Jaelen Phillips who started his career at UCLA before transferring to Miami. He has huge upside, but there are concussion concerns. He totaled 8 sacks this past season.

With their pro day today, I wanted to highlight @CanesFootball EDGE Jaelen Phillips — @JJPhillips15 —



He is a natural pass rusher w/ strong hands & movement skills but has about as many medical concerns as possible (forced to medically retire while at UCLA due to concussions) pic.twitter.com/HXRPeer9zB — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) March 29, 2021

If the Jaguars want a pass rusher, one or more of these guys could be available to them at 25.