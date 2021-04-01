Chomp: Pitts, Toney showcase their talents at Florida’s pro day

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

It’s less than a month until the NFL draft, and we have some Gators looking to move up the boards with their pro day performances.

🏈 Gators’ pro day

Tight end Kyle Pitts, quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, several of their teammates, and a couple of former Gators worked out in front of talent evaluators from 31 of 32 NFL teams at Florida’s pro day Wednesday. Former Gators coach and current Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was among four head coaches on hand.

Pitts is expected to be taken early in the first round and he showed why. Pitts’ 83 3/8-inch wingspan is longer than any NFL WR or TE in the last 20 years, breaking DK Metcalf’s record. The John Mackey Award winner also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds before ending the day running routes for Trask.

Toney’s best 40-yard dash time clocked in at 4.39 and he had a vertical jump of 39 1/2 inches.

Cornerback Marco Wilson (**insert shoe-throwing GIF**) also got some attention with his 4.37 40-yard dash and 43 1/2-inch vertical.

🔮 Expectations for 2021

Throughout spring football practice, we heard about the defense outperforming the offense.

Gators Breakdown host David Waters asked fans if their expectations for the 2021 team had changed based on spring practice, and his Twitter poll found nearly 60% of you have the same expectations.

In the latest episode of Gators Breakdown, David also shares his expectations. He says the expectation of being behind Georgia in 2021 wasn’t going to change over spring. The other topics he covers are the importance of having the developmental time that spring brings and how much will the defense improve.

🏀 More hoops players leaving Florida

Coach Mike White and his staff will be busy in the transfer portal as they rebuild the men’s basketball roster.

Since the end of the season, five players have left the program, with forward Omar Payne becoming the latest player to enter the portal.

Shooting guard Noah Locke, point guard Ques Glover and forward Osayi Osifo are also looking to play elsewhere next season.

Point guard Tre Mann already declared for the 2021 NBA draft. Forward Colin Castleton entered his name in the draft to get feedback on his skills, but The Associated Press reports he plans to return.

