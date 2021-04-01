Jaguars at 25: will they reach for a tight end?

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 31: Pat Freiermuth #87 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to catch a pass in front of Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We continue our weeklong look at the positions and players the Jaguars might consider with the 25th pick of the draft.

Next up, tight end. After quarterback, the biggest need for the Jaguars is a pass-catching tight end. Will they reach to add one with the 25th pick of the first round?

It won’t be easy. Without trading up to get Kyle Pitts, a very expensive proposition, the Jaguars might have to reach for a tight end at 25. That’s not a good plan either.

Other than Pitts, the two other tight end that is likely to be considered anywhere near the first round is Penn State’s Pat Friermuth. He didn’t run at his pro day...He’s not the explosive pass catcher that Pitts is but he does play with tremendous toughness and has good hands.

Nice lil pitch & catch to Pat Freiermuth at his pro day pic.twitter.com/Ha19GIhCV9 — Smart Football (@SmartfootbalI) March 29, 2021

The other tight end to consider is Miami’s Brevin Jordan who is more of a run-after-the-catch tight end than Friermuth.

Brevin Jordan goes 4.66 at Miami's pro day. Pretty solid time for the tight end. pic.twitter.com/uAG7zipr2G — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) March 29, 2021

Both of these players probably fit better in the second round, but if the Jaguars decide they are going to draft a tight end, no matter what, these two are the most likely targets. It seems much more likely that the Jaguars will address the position with one of their two second-round picks.