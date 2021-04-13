Gators Breakdown: Gene Chizik breaks down Florida

Gators Breakdown is back this week with former Auburn head coach, current SEC Network analyst, Gene Chizik.

Subscribe to our brand new Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Chizik shares what it’s like to go head-to-head vs Dan Mullen, the issues on defense, and the state of college football.

Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Join here

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher