History made: Ribault’s Rennia Davis taken 9th in WNBA draft

Tennessee guard Rennia Davis (0), a Ribault product, reacts after scoring in the first half of a first-round game against UCLA in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament last season. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pick is in and Rennia Davis made area history.

Davis, the 6-2 wing from Ribault High and the University of Tennessee, became the highest local player selected in the WNBA draft when she was the ninth pick by the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

Only twice before have area players been taken in the WNBA draft, Ribault’s Erica White (17th to Houston in 2008) and Keystone Heights’ Monique Cardenas (53rd to Portland in 2002).

Davis became a Ribault icon in her four-year high school career, winning three state championships, a Miss Basketball award, and garnering McDonald’s and Jordan Brand Classic All-American honors. Davis continued that production in college.

She started 116 games and played in 118 during her career in Knoxville. She averaged 15.4 points and eight rebounds per game in her career. Davis ranks ninth in Tennessee history in career scoring (1,815) and 10th in rebounds (947).