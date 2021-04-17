Trevor Lawrence fires back on social media after Sports Illustrated cover story

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the top pick in this year's NFL Draft. Photo by Mike Comer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence has been under fire since a Sports Illustrated cover story was published where he said he doesn’t have the classic “chip on his shoulder.”

Lawrence is expected to be the Jaguars’ new franchise quarterback. His having a different outlook on the game was a question mark.

On Saturday, Lawrence took to Twitter to clear up any confusion, saying his quotes are being “misread.”

In the first of a trio of tweets, Lawrence said, “I am internally motivated - I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN,”

He added as part of the final tweet, “I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing.”

Lawrence may not have the same classic or cliché motivation that many other athletes have but that is because he has not had the same athletic career that many other athletes have endured.

Lawrence started all four years of high school, only losing three games, and was the No. 1 recruit in the country.

In college, Lawrence has been a starter since his freshman season and only lost two games as a starter. He has also been the presumed No. 1 overall pick for the past three years.

With an athletic resume like that, it is tough to be motivated by anything but excellence.