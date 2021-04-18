Betts makes diving grab as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor throws to first for the double play as San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (13) slides in late to second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in San Diego. Wil Myers was out at first. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night in another compelling thriller between the NL West rivals.

Kershaw (3-1) struck out eight while working six innings of three-hit ball. He also drew a bases-loaded walk against Yu Darvish (1-1) in the fifth, leading Los Angeles to its eighth straight win.

Even with Kershaw's stellar performance, the matchup wasn't decided until Betts turned in another memorable play for the final out.

With runners on second and third, Tommy Pham hit a sinking liner to center that looked as if it was going to tie the game. But Betts got over for a terrific diving grab, and then pounded on his chest in celebration.