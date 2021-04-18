JU men’s soccer heading to NCAA tournament after upset win in ASUN finals

After being saved by the rain, Jacksonville University’s men’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament following a 2-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN conference finals.

Connar Lufkin scored both goals Sunday for the Dolphins. The first coming in the 60th minute, the second coming just seven minutes later.

The final was scheduled to be contested on Saturday in Jacksonville, and the game began at JU. Florida Gulf Coast jumped out to a 2-0 lead before lightning in the area forced the game to be paused just after halftime. Then the rains came forcing the championship to be declared a no-contest under NCAA rules and it was moved to Sunday in DeLand, where a dry field was available at Stetson University.

The stats from the first game were wiped clean and the game was restarted.

With the win, JU qualifies for the NCAA tournament, scheduled to begin April 29. JU will find out their first-round opponent Monday during the selection show.