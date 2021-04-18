Trevor Lawrence thanks Jaguars’ fans for wedding gift

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (L) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry talk to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as they watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After Jaguars’ fans raised money for a wedding gift and donations to charity for Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback and likely number one pick of the draft expressed his thanks on Twitter.

Lawrence, who is expected to hear his name called on April 29th during the first round of the draft, married Marissa Mowry April 10. Jaguars fans raised thousands of dollars to purchase a wedding gift--initially a luxury toaster. As the donations increased, attention turned to supporting a charity that Lawrence supports.

In his thank you Tweet, Lawrence said that he and his bride would donate $20,000 to charities in Jacksonville.

Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon🙏🏻 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 18, 2021

He also wrote, “We hope to be a part of your community soon.” He closed the tweet with the emoji of two hands praying.

On Sunday, Eric Dillard, the Jaguars’ fan who started the fundraising effort, tweeted out that over $11,000 has been collected from Jaguars’ fans. Added to Lawrence’s donation, the total tops $31,000.

